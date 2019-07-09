|
|
Dorothy A. Parsons, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 11 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dorothy Amelia Middlen, daughter of William and Edith (Wilka) Middlen, was born July 8, 1921 on a farm near Granite, IA. She grew up there and attended country school. Dorothy then stayed with relatives while attending Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD. She graduated in 1939.
Dorothy was united in marriage with Terrance Parsons on October 24, 1946 in Omaha, NE. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls. Dorothy worked at John Morrell and Company in Sioux Falls for over 38 years before retiring in 1980.
Dorothy and Terrance enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Lake Poinsett. She also enjoyed bowling, BINGO and playing cards.
Grateful for having shared her life are her brother, Dean Middlen, Sioux Falls, SD; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Middlen, Sioux Falls, SD; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Terrance, on November 27, 1985; her parents, William and Edith Middlen; and three brothers, Dale Middlen, Robert Middlen and Charles Middlen.
Please consider a conation in memory of Dorothy to East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 9, 2019