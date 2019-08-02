|
|
Dorothy Ann Skovlund
Bruce - Dorothy A. Skovlund, 89, of Bruce, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Estelline Nursing and Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Bruce. Visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Sunday at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 pm.
Memorials may be directed to Estelline Nursing and Care Center, St. Petri Cemetery or Grace Free Lutheran Church.
Dorothy Ann Schulz was born on December 17, 1929, at her home in Eureka Township, Brookings County, SD, the daughter of Adolph Frederick and Hazel Mary (Atwood) Schulz. Dorothy attended Country School District #41 in Sterling Township through the 8th grade and graduated from Bruce High School in 1947. She attended USD in Madison for a summer program in teaching, but had to return home to care for her ailing mother. Throughout her younger years, she worked at Christensen's Drug Store in Canby, MN and at Shirley's Drug Store and a Café owned by Cecilia Moriarty in Brookings, SD. Dorothy met her future husband, Palmer Skovlund, in 1953 when he helped her father plant corn. They were married on December 6, 1955 at the Little Brown Church in Naushua, IA. They were blessed with three children, Beth Ann, Connie Marie and Marvin LeRoy. From 1955 to 1974, Palmer and Dorothy lived and farmed north of Bruce. In 1974 they moved to their farm east of Bruce. Palmer passed away in February of 1989. Dorothy continued to farm and raise cattle. She also worked at Casey's in Volga and Advance in Brookings and did custom bailed hay for neighboring farmers. In 1998, Dorothy retired, but remained on the farm until 2015.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Beth (Jim) Bortnem, of Brookings, SD, Connie (David) Karl, of Baltic, SD and Marvin Skovlund, of Bruce, SD; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Risty, Travis Bortnem and his friend Becca Schrag, Benjamin Karl; Katherine (Justin) Crawford and Elizabeth (Ben) Vonk; six great grandchildren, Aislynn Bortnem, Simon Risty, Gabriel Risty, Freyja Risty, Roland Risty, and Tyjion Tomczak; one great granddaughter on the way; one step great grandchild, Melissa Risty and one step great-great grandchild Joshua Neshiem; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arlene Vaske, Howard Skovlund, Ruth (Vostad) Fenner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, David (Betty Jean) Schulz and John (Rosemary) Schulz; sister, Evelyn (Edward) Peet; several brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Lempi Skovlund, Anita Skovlund, Harry Skovlund, John and Ethel Phillips, Donald and Edna Graves, Reuben Vostad, Robert Fenner, Leif and Alice Frevik, Wendell Skovlund, Constance Skovlund, Alice Skovlund and Clayton Vaske; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 2, 2019