Dorothy Bahnson
Sioux Falls - A very special lady left us on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Dorothy Geraldine Bahnson, the daughter of George and Ada (Roberts) Elmen, spent her life in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Washington High School in 1940 and with a teaching certificate from Augustana in 1942. She married Rex Bahnson on April 24, 1943. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before Rex's death in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patty Butler.
Dorothy was well-known to the community for her work at the Y.W.C.A. and in various other civic endeavors. She was an active member of Chapter BC, P.E.O., and of Calvary Cathedral.
Celebrating her life of 96 years are her children, Chuck (Jan), Laurie (Rolf), and Bob (Janet); her grandchildren Susie (Kim) Patrick, Ann (Travis) Graves, Kristin (Peter) Bortnem, Jaime (Casey) Wilson, Mike (Julie) Anderson, Becca (Cliff) Reithel, Eimear Bahnson, Eamonn (Jeanne) Bahnson, Emmett Bahnson and Eoghan Bahnson; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister Marjorie Aldern; brother-in-law Roy (Lois) Bahnson; extended family and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at Calvary Cathedral, 500 S. Main Ave. with visitation one hour prior to service and refreshments and fellowship to follow. Memorials to the donor's choice.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019