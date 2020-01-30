|
Dorothy Barbaresso
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Barbaresso, 90, of Sioux Falls died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House.
Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Hills of Rest Memorial Park, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Kandy (Gene) Sieverding, Baltic; Jim (Suzanne) Barbaresso, Rochester Hills, Michigan; and Tony (Jane) Barbaresso, Altoona, Iowa, grandchildren, Robyn, Michelle, Rebecca and Ellen; step grandchildren, Heather and Michael; and great grandchildren, Caden and Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Anthony, a granddaughter, Stacy, a sister and two brothers.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020