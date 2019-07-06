|
|
Dorothy C. Cerny
Norfolk - Services for Dorothy C. Cerny, 95, Norfolk, will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD at a later date. She passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Norfolk Veterans Home. Home for Funerals, Norfolk, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born at Rembrandt, Iowa April 15, 1924. She graduated from Rembrandt high school in 1941, Luther College in 1944, and Augustana College in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree.
On August 5, 1957 she married Aloysius Cerny. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Dorothy taught school in Sheldahl, Ackley, and Forest City, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She retired in 1984 after 39 years. In Sioux Falls she taught kindergarten at the Air Base School, Garfield, Laura B. Andersen and Lowell School.
She was an honored teacher of South Dakota Teacher Association. Dorothy and Mr. Cerny enjoyed years of planting flowers and trees at the Pioneer Lane of Lyons Fairgrounds. Dorothy enjoyed quilting with friends for Lutheran World Relief, sending over 3,000 quilts overseas. For the last 13 years she has resided in Norfolk Nebraska; recently at the Veterans Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Aloysius, her parents, three sisters and three brothers.
The following family remains to cherish Mrs. Cerny's memory: one sister Darlene, several nieces and a nephew, four step children, eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great - grandchildren, and sixteen great - great grandchildren.
