Services
HOME FOR FUNERALS INC
1203 W Norfolk Avenue
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-3330
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cerny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Cerny


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy C. Cerny Obituary
Dorothy C. Cerny

Norfolk - Services for Dorothy C. Cerny, 95, Norfolk, will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD at a later date. She passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Norfolk Veterans Home. Home for Funerals, Norfolk, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy was born at Rembrandt, Iowa April 15, 1924. She graduated from Rembrandt high school in 1941, Luther College in 1944, and Augustana College in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

On August 5, 1957 she married Aloysius Cerny. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Dorothy taught school in Sheldahl, Ackley, and Forest City, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She retired in 1984 after 39 years. In Sioux Falls she taught kindergarten at the Air Base School, Garfield, Laura B. Andersen and Lowell School.

She was an honored teacher of South Dakota Teacher Association. Dorothy and Mr. Cerny enjoyed years of planting flowers and trees at the Pioneer Lane of Lyons Fairgrounds. Dorothy enjoyed quilting with friends for Lutheran World Relief, sending over 3,000 quilts overseas. For the last 13 years she has resided in Norfolk Nebraska; recently at the Veterans Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Aloysius, her parents, three sisters and three brothers.

The following family remains to cherish Mrs. Cerny's memory: one sister Darlene, several nieces and a nephew, four step children, eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great - grandchildren, and sixteen great - great grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now