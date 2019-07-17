|
Dorothy DeSchepper
Garretson - Dorothy Amelia DeSchepper, age 94, died on July 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Garretson. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson, with a Prayer Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Garretson Community Scholarship Foundation.
Dorothy was born on May 22, 1925 in Luverne, Minnesota to Ed and Elsie (Goettsch) Jarchow. She received her education at Luverne High School and graduated in 1943. Dorothy worked in a lawyer's office in Luverne and also in Portland, Oregon as a secretary for a year. Dorothy met Marvin Richard DeSchepper in Luverne at a St. Patrick's Day dance on March 17, 1948, and they were married on June 16, 1949. She was active in many community organizations and worked as a bookkeeper at her and Marvin's John Deere Dealership.
After Marvin's death in 2011, she moved to Trail Ridge Senior Living in Sioux Falls for a few years before moving to Good Samaritan Village in Mountain Home to be closer to her daughter.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children: Beverly DeSchepper of Afton, MO, Debra (Mark) LaCross of Venice, FL, Paul DeSchepper of Sioux Falls, SD, and Karen (Ed) Schwenk of Pontiac, MO; grandchildren: Jonathan (Jessie) LaCross, Amy (Robert Neifert) LaCross, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Schwenk, and Angela (Jeff) Pryibil; great-grandchildren: Lillian LaCross, Luke LaCross, Zaya Neifert, Conrad Neifert, Nicholas Schwenk Jr., Magnolia Pryibil, and Rowan Pryibil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; parents; a daughter, Julie Heinemann; and siblings, Bonnie Freed, Gordon Jarchow, Mary Wagner, Neva Banck, and Jim Jarchow.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 17, 2019