Dorothy Dietterle
Sun City, AZ - Dorothy Dietterle, age 95, passed on April 11, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona.
Born in Worthing, South Dakota in 1923, Dorothy Detmer married Roger "Dusty" Rhodes of Sioux Falls and moved to Detroit, Michigan. Then, to Baltimore, Maryland and the birth of loving son, Roger. The family moved to Atlanta and Chicago before returning to Sioux Falls in 1975. Following the passing of Dusty, she has lived in Arizona since 1989. She is survived by her loving son, Roger.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Sun City on April 25; then final placement in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on April 27th at 2PM.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019