George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Dvorak, 87, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Gil-Mor Manor Nursing Home in Morgan, Minnesota. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tammy (Doug) Houle of Redwood Falls, MN; son, Jay Dvorak of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Shandy Dvorak of Sioux Falls, Jordan Houle of Bismark, ND, Hannah Houle of Bismark, ND, and Gabrielle Houle of Redwood Falls, MN; and brother, Rob (Darlene) Hegr of Sturgis, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albin and Anna (Bohac) Hegr; husband Alvin; and a daughter in infancy.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
