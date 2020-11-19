Dorothy Edman
Centerville - Dorothy Marie (Peterson) Edman 95, passed away on November 18, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital, Sioux Falls SD due to complications from Covid-19. Private family services will be held at Scandia Lutheran Church, Centerville, SD with burial at Riverview Cemetery. wassfuneralhome.com
Dorothy was born September 29, 1925 on the family farm north of Centerville to Alfred and Elma (Johnson) Peterson. She was the youngest of five children. She attended elementary school at Hammond District 59 and graduated from Centerville High School in 1943. Following graduation, she lived in Sioux Falls with her sister Adeline where she worked at Barr's Beauty Supply. She married her high school sweetheart, Marlyn Edman, on September 14, 1946 at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Centerville, SD.
The couple made their home in Humboldt for a short time, before returning to Centerville where Marlyn worked at Wilson's Market. The love of farming was strong, and they moved to Harrisburg, SD to start farming. In 1959 they returned to Centerville to live on the farm Dorothy grew up on and remained there actively farming for 56 years. Their son, Gary joined them in the farming and Pioneer Seed business. Dorothy was known to always have a hot meal ready at noon, and Marlyn invited anyone who happened to be there at lunchtime to join them, always asking as they came in the kitchen, if she had enough. It was a bottomless kettle. They were married 72 years. They spent many winters in Texas with friends, but she was happiest when she was surrounded by family. In November, 2016 they moved to Edgewood Assisted Living, Sioux Falls, S.D. After Marlyn passed away in 2018, she lived at Good Samaritan Center Prairie Creek, Sioux Falls, SD.
Dorothy was an active member of Scandia Lutheran Church, Circle and was a faithful choir member. She also was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star and was a great pie and soup maker for their events. She enjoyed Model Mrs. Extension Club and played in many card clubs over the years.
Dorothy is survived by her two children, Gloria Dohman and Gary (Sandy) Edman; four grandchildren, Tara Edman, Robb (Elizabeth) Dohman, Timothy Edman, and Kristin (Dixon) Kuglin; eight great-grandchildren, Aidan Cole, Haleigh Edman, Jacob Cole, Khloe Edman, Julia Dohman, Emerson Kuglin, Addison Kuglin, and Liam Dohman; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, David and Arlys Olson and niece, Susan Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Elma Peterson, her husband, Marlyn, her sisters Mae Elizondo, Adeline Larson, Luverne Gardner, and brother Alan Peterson, her son-in-law, Terry Dohman.