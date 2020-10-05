1/1
Dorothy Johnson
Dorothy Johnson

Alcester - Dorothy Johnson, 92, of Alcester, SD died Oct. 2, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.Survivors include 2 sons, Doug (Cheryl) Johnson and Warren (Debbie) Johnson of Alcester; sister, Marge Hansen of Beresford; 3 brothers, George (LaVonne) Young and Larry (Corrine) Young of Alcester and Robert Young of Brandon; and her sisters-in-law, Dione Young of Cedar Falls, IA, Carol Pearson of Alcester and Dorothy Hendricks of Hawarden, IA.

Funeral services will be 10AM Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020 at Nathanael Lutheran Church; wear masks and be socially distant. If you're not feeling well, please send condolences to the family. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wed., Oct. 7th at Wass Funeral Chapel in Alcester with the family present from 6-8PM. wassfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
