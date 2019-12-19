|
|
Dorothy L. Johnson
Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD ~ Dorothy L. Johnson, 100, died on Thursday December 19, 2019 at Avera Prince of Peace. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Dwight Johnson and his wife, Mary Lou of Stonington, CT; her granddaughter Kathryn Kolsky and her husband, Zak and their son Sean, Dorothy's great grandson, of Washington, D.C., Dorothy's many relatives as well as Don's were a great blessing to Dorothy over her lifetime, including Ronald Hoffman and his wife Faye of Thermopolis, WY; Avis Leiferman, Chamberlain, SD, Bill Leiferman, Pukwana, SD, Marilyn Leiferman, Kimball, SD, Mickey and Donna Leiferman of Brighton, MI, Judy Tope of Black River Falls, WI and Marlene Jonas of Wahoo NE;, brother-in-law, Morris Johnson of Platte, SD, Don's nephews and nieces, Rollie and his wife Jean Johnson, Shirley Roetman, Vickie and Todd Kopel, also of Platte, SD . Dorothy had many friends in her 72 years in Sioux Falls, including Jim and Dorothy Lambert and her neighbor for many years and closest friend Verna Yarnall.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Johnson on March 13, 2007; her parents Peter and Emily Kratochwill; and sisters, Isabel, Alta, Norma, Edris and Emily. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019