Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
(605) 563-2258
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Dorothy M. Larson Obituary
Dorothy M. Larson

Centerville - Dorothy M. Larson, 97, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wakonda Heritage Manor. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 21 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, SD. wassfuneralhome.com

Dorothy is survived by her children, Elaine Isaacson, Sun Lakes, AZ and Harlan (Carol) Knutson, Wakonda, SD; daughter-in-law, Vicki (Mark) Miller, Sioux Falls, SD; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and Rolland's children, Debbie (Paul) Dangle and Carla (Jim) Hybertson, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnnie, Rolland and Adolph; her parents; son, Gary Knutson; granddaughter, Lisa Isaacson Sneed; son-in-law, Donald Isaacson; and four siblings, Clifford Smith, Harold Smith, Emma Lofgren and Helen Logue.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
