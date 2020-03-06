|
Dorothy Mae Austad
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Mae Austad died Friday March 6, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House. Family will greet friends from 5:00- 7:00 pm Monday March 9, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, with a time of fellowship directly following the service. Private committal rites will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Dougherty Hospice House or Prince of Peace Retirement Community.
Dorothy Mae Hansberger was born July 20, 1927, the fourth of six children to Floyd and Edythe Vail Hansberger in Worthington, Minnesota.
She attended Hamline University and the University of Minnesota earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Before her marriage to Oscar Austad in 1950, she worked for the F.B.I in Washington, D.C. and after her marriage, helped Oscar in their golf business.
Dorothy was a volunteer at First Lutheran Church, her children's schools and the public library, serving as an artist in the children's summer reading program. She was a long-time Bible study student, a crafter of decorated eggs, an artist and doll-maker.
Dorothy and Oscar traveled extensively during his lifetime and after his death, she continued to do so with friends.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Kristi Gullickson (Guy), Lori Miller (Robin), Randall (Muriel), David (Denise), Kerri Derenge (Paul) and Michael; nineteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; her brothers Allen and Jim (Pola) Hansberger.
She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar, infant son Mark, sister Jean Norby, brothers Robert and Lyle and many dear friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020