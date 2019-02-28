Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Mae Meyer, 92, longtime resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at the McPherson, Kansas home she shared with her daughter and family. The family will greet friends at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Graveside service will follow at the Hills of Rest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Gideons International. Additional obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

She is survived by her seven children, Jan Snyder of Mesa, Arizona, Pat Mundt of Medford, Oregon, Ann Anderson (Larry) of McPherson, Kansas, Barbara Dannenbring of Seattle, Washington, Carolyn Barriball (Craig) of Big Lake, Minnesota, Cathy Richter (Randy) of Tuolumne, California, and Brian Meyer (Sheila) of Sioux Falls; sisters Carolyn Wells and Cheryl Loper; brothers Richard and Ron Williamson; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019
