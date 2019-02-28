|
|
Dorothy Meyer
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Mae Meyer, 92, longtime resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at the McPherson, Kansas home she shared with her daughter and family. The family will greet friends at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Graveside service will follow at the Hills of Rest Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Gideons International. Additional obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
She is survived by her seven children, Jan Snyder of Mesa, Arizona, Pat Mundt of Medford, Oregon, Ann Anderson (Larry) of McPherson, Kansas, Barbara Dannenbring of Seattle, Washington, Carolyn Barriball (Craig) of Big Lake, Minnesota, Cathy Richter (Randy) of Tuolumne, California, and Brian Meyer (Sheila) of Sioux Falls; sisters Carolyn Wells and Cheryl Loper; brothers Richard and Ron Williamson; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 28, 2019