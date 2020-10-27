1/1
Dorothy Murra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Murra

Sioux Falls - Dorothy Murra, 95, of Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox and Hartford, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls. Dorothy Hora was born in 1924 in Olivet, SD. She earned her teaching certificate and taught rural school in Lincoln County. In 1946 she married Peter P. Murra. The couple farmed near Lennox and then in 1965 near Hartford. Pete died in 2004. She was also preceded in death by one son, Melvin Murra and 7 siblings. Survivors: Marlin (Joy) Murra, Andover, MN, Vern (Barb Haugen) Murra, Sioux Falls, Gary (Darlene) Murra, Sioux Falls, Marcene (Jim) Siemonsma, Hartford, Leslie (Delores) Murra, Lead and daughter-in-law, Barbara Murra, Sioux Falls; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Due to health concerns, private services will be held with burial in the Lennox Cemetery. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved