Dorothy Murra
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Murra, 95, of Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox and Hartford, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls. Dorothy Hora was born in 1924 in Olivet, SD. She earned her teaching certificate and taught rural school in Lincoln County. In 1946 she married Peter P. Murra. The couple farmed near Lennox and then in 1965 near Hartford. Pete died in 2004. She was also preceded in death by one son, Melvin Murra and 7 siblings. Survivors: Marlin (Joy) Murra, Andover, MN, Vern (Barb Haugen) Murra, Sioux Falls, Gary (Darlene) Murra, Sioux Falls, Marcene (Jim) Siemonsma, Hartford, Leslie (Delores) Murra, Lead and daughter-in-law, Barbara Murra, Sioux Falls; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Due to health concerns, private services will be held with burial in the Lennox Cemetery. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com