Dorothy Nord
Worthington - Dorothy Adale Nord, 100, Worthington, MN, died on May 10, 2020, at the Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington. She was born June 6, 1919, in Reading, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank Nord and Elin (Johnson) Nord. She graduated from Worthington High School in 1937. She was a graduate of Worthington Junior College and Mankato State Teachers College, where she received a B.S. in Elementary Education.
Dorothy started her teaching career in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. She then decided to combine her teaching with traveling. She taught in Nanakuli and Ewa, Hawaii; Barranquilla, Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany. When returning from South America, she visited all of the Central American countries and while in Germany did extensive traveling in Europe. Dorothy returned to Worthington in 1954. She taught second grade students at Central Elementary School until she retired in 1986.
Dorothy was raised with the Nord commitment to community. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and Mary Circle in Worthington, the American Association of University Women, and the Worthington Hospital Auxiliary. She was a Life Member of the Minnesota Education Association and the National Education Association. She enjoyed Worthington and its community activities, including Turkey Day festivities, the Windsurfing Regatta, delivering Meals on Wheels, playing bridge, and social activities at the Senior Center.
Dorothy rarely missed coffee mornings out with friends or a Monday night burger at the Elks. Dorothy spent 30 summers enjoying Lake Irene near Miltona, MN. She and her sister, Dolores, helped to operate her nephew's family resort, raise the children on the lakeshore, and relax with popcorn and s'mores around the evening campfire. She was often seen on the water giving visiting friends rides on her pontoon.
Dorothy remained close to her Nord family, celebrating many holidays in Sioux Falls, with her brother Evans' family. Her home in Worthington was always open to family, especially for those who came to participate each year in the Turkey Day festivities and 10K race.
Dorothy is survived by nephews: Craig (Kris) Amundson, Coon Rapids; Bruce (JoAnn) Amundson, Miltona; Stephen (Julie) Nord, Sioux Falls, SD; Allen (Vicki) Nord, Rapid City, SD; Thomas (Jodi) Nord, Sioux Falls, SD; and nieces: Nancy Nord (James Halpern), Washington, DC; Cynthia (Steve) Floe, Cave Creek, AZ; 23 grandnieces and nephews; 31 great-grandnieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dolores Amundson, Worthington; and brother, Evans Nord, Sioux Falls, SD.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Nobles County Historical Society, Friends of Nobles County Library, Worthington First Lutheran Church, Youth Group.
Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 19 to May 23, 2020