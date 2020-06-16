Dorothy "Casey" Sabie
Sioux Falls - Dorothy "Casey" Ann Sabie, 83, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St Michael Hospital of Tyndall , South Dakota. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. and funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Miller West Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St.. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. www.millerfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.