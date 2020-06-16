Dorothy "Casey" Sabie
Dorothy "Casey" Sabie

Sioux Falls - Dorothy "Casey" Ann Sabie, 83, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St Michael Hospital of Tyndall , South Dakota. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. and funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Miller West Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St.. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
12:30 PM
JUN
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
