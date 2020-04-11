|
|
Dorothy Sona
On Friday, April 10th, Dorothy Sona, 102, died peacefully at the Inn on Westport. She was born on March 27, 1918 in Great Bend, Kansas to John and Mina Willcut. She moved to Sioux Falls at the age of 5 and graduated from Washington High School in 1936 where she met Burdette Sheldon to whom she married in 1937 and they had 4 children. Over the years, she worked at Northern States Power, Davis Tailors, and retired from the United Way. She participated in Daughters of the Nile, the Moose and VFW auxiliary. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church and sang in the choir for many years. In her spare time, she loved to do crafts, needlepoint, crocheting, and play bingo. Her husband Burdette passed away in 1985 and in 1987 she married Gary Sona, who passed in 2009.
Her selflessness made her a one of a kind special lady. Her happiest times were spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She was thrilled that much of the family was able attend her special 100th Birthday celebration.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and 2 brothers. Grateful for her love and devotion are her two sons, Richard (Denise) Sheldon, Rio Verde AZ, and James Sheldon, Sioux Falls, two daughters Diane (Chuck) Larsen, Oshkosh, WI, and Linda (Gary) Shaw, Tucson, AZ, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by step daughters Sandy (Bob) Ellis, Dakota Dunes, SD, Jan Schamma, Denver, CO, 5 step grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her half-sister, Delores Shelton, OR.
Due to the COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020