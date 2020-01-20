|
|
Dorothy Swenson (Tuntland)
Spirit Lake, IA - Dorothy Jane Swenson (Tuntland), Spirit Lake IA, passed away January 17, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls SD. She was born in that same hospital on March 3, 1944. Dorothy received her education at Canton High School and the University of Sioux Falls. She taught elementary students in Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Clearwater, Florida. From 1982-2004 she taught first grade in Terril, Iowa.
She is survived by her brother Paul (Kathie Fox) Tuntland of Brookings and their children Dereck (Katie Medema), Jacqueline Huiner, and Brock Tuntland; and brother David (Linda Rogness) Tuntland, and their children - Jarrod, Jordan, and Justin Tuntland, Canton SD. She will be missed by many in this area, as well as her family and her adopted family- Julie, Jenny, and Justin Hoffman, Motley MN.
A Memorial Prayer Service will be held at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Spirit Lake, IA on Sunday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. Memories or messages may also be sent to Anderson Funeral Home in Canton SD. No flowers please. Dorothy asked that Memorials be directed to the Humane Society of Northwest Iowa, 607 28th St, Milford, IA 51351 or a .
www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020