Dorothy Thompson
Sioux Falls - Dorothy Thompson, 88, Sioux Falls, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Southridge Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Wesley Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be held at the Onida Methodist Church, beginning at 3:00pm, Friday, May 31st. Inurnment will follow at the Onida Cemetery.
Dorothy is survived by four children, Gary (Linda) Vincent, Dale Vincen, Sandy Kerf and Lila Gerry, all of Sioux Falls; eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019