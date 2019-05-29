Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wesley Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Onida Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Thompson Obituary
Dorothy Thompson

Sioux Falls - Dorothy Thompson, 88, Sioux Falls, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Southridge Care Center in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Wesley Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be held at the Onida Methodist Church, beginning at 3:00pm, Friday, May 31st. Inurnment will follow at the Onida Cemetery.

Dorothy is survived by four children, Gary (Linda) Vincent, Dale Vincen, Sandy Kerf and Lila Gerry, all of Sioux Falls; eleven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now