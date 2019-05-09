|
Doug Heim
Sioux Falls - Douglas E. Heim, 63, died Monday, May 6, 2019 from an apparent heart attack. His funeral mass will be 9:30 AM Saturday May 11, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Doug's family will greet friends from 4-6 PM Friday May 10 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service followed by a family led Rosary will begin at 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Doug was born November 3, 1955 in Carroll, IA. He married Mary Kuhn at Clark, NE and later married Pamala Barber in Sioux Falls, SD. Doug worked as a driver for Warren Supply and Culligan and most recently for New Source Medical in Tea, SD.
Survivors include his four children, Keith (Molly) Heim, Mt. Juliet, TN, Tony (Sheila) Heim, Crooks, SD, Aaron (Tonja) Heim, Sioux Falls, SD, Erica Heim (Morgan Sorlie), Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren, Morgan Heim, Grace LaDeaux, Bishop, Vincent and Winston Heim, Adrian, Peyton and Quinn Heim, Miya Charging, and Levyn Spielman; his mother, Lola Heim, Sioux Falls, SD; five siblings, Mary Jo (Butch) Martin, Sioux Falls, SD, Bill (Kathleen) Heim, Sioux Falls, SD, Terrie (Curt) Clausen, Grand Island, NE, Cris (Rick) Larson, Central City, NE, Scott (Paula) Heim, Harrisburg, SD; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father and a grandson, Gage Heim. www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 9, 2019