Douglas A. Langdon
Sioux Falls - Douglas A. Langdon, 77, passed away Thur., Feb. 6, 2020. His funeral service will be 10 AM Wed., Feb. 12 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Feb. 11 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille; 4 children, Christy (Kevin) Kirsch, Sioux Falls, Kayleen (Chuck) Graff, Wentworth, SD, Julie (Kevin) Beuckens, Sioux Falls, Rob (Rebecca Cavin) Langdon, Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren with another due in March; 3 siblings, Roger (Marlene) Langdon, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Janet (Ardell) Rist, Brandon, SD, Glenice (John) Erickson, Green Valley, AZ; and a sister-in-law, Sherri Langdon, Lakeville, MN. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020