Douglas Alan Herron Jr
Douglas Alan Herron Jr passed away at Anschultz UCHealth hospital in Aurora, CO on July 10, 2020 from organ failure due to alcohol abuse. Doug was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 25, 1968 the son of Douglas and Judy (Holmes) Herron. The family moved to Sioux Falls, SD when Doug, better known as Dougie to friends and family in Sioux Falls, was 4 months old. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1987. After graduation Doug moved to Phoenix, AZ then to Greeley, CO. Doug was the assistant manager of the Alpine Lumber Yard in Erie, CO. He was a patient, humble, kind and soft spoken man, until it came time to watch his Minnesota Vikings play football. He loved to play golf just like all the other Herron men. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Nicole and her two sons Cody and Bracken; his two daughters Sierra and Brieanna from a previous marriage to Corina Ballantine; grandson Koda Lane; his father Douglas Sr and his wife Mary; sisters Tami Bosco and Julie Lyn Powers; aunts Debbie Lehfeld and LaVonda Herron; cousins Marc (Becky) Herron, Lauren (Brian)Baker and Lindsay (Luke) Robison; nephews Zach Bosco and Storm Powers and niece Orion Powers.
Preceding Doug in death were: his mother Judy; his uncle Steve Herron; cousin Daniel Herron; and grandparents Ralph and Celeste Herron, and Charles and June Goodrich.
Memorial service to be held in Greeley, CO on August 8, 2020. Donations in his memory can to made to www.wefaceittogether.org/south-dakota