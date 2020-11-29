Douglas Allan Funke



Cliffside Park, NJ - Douglas Allan Funke, 49, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on November 21, 2020, at his home in Cliffside Park, NJ. A memorial service to celebrate Douglas's life will be held in South Dakota during summer 2021.



Douglas was born January 10, 1971, in Seoul, South Korea, to Richard Funke and Susan Kim. Douglas spent his childhood on the Funke family farm in South Dakota where he enjoyed eating his grandmother's famous apple pie, tending cattle, and raising havoc with his brother, Greg, and numerous cousins. He and Greg moved to Chicago, IL, with their mother in 1984. He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1989. He studied Economics and Political Science at the University of Chicago, graduating in 1993. Douglas then moved to New York, NY, where he began his career on Wall Street.



Douglas had two daughters, Nari and Jenna, born in 2011 and 2013. In 2017, Douglas and Meileen Liong had daughter Zoey and one year later daughter Ava was born. Douglas's daughters were his world and his love for them ran deep.



Douglas had a passion for sports, a love of Diet Coke, Korean food, and a glass of good scotch. He had a talent and a passion for his work on Wall Street, but a piece of his heart always remained in South Dakota. He and daughter Zoey will be laid to rest alongside his paternal grandparents at Hills of Rest Memorial Park Wildwood Mausoleum & Cremation.



Douglas is survived by his daughters, Nari 9, Jenna 7, Ava 2; his parents Richard and Barbara (Werner) Funke of Rowena, SD; mother Susan Kim of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; brothers Greg (Carie) Funke of Chicago, IL; Joseph (Taylor) Funke of Rowena, SD; sister Amanda (Dan) Plaetz of Rowena, SD, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Zoey JJ Noelle Funke; grandparents, Mary Ann and Vernon Funke.









