Douglas E. Nelson



Piedmont - Douglas E. Nelson, 81, Piedmont, SD passed away July 31, 2020.



He served in the United States Army.



Celebration of Life services will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Noon at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont, SD. Masks are strongly encouraged. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.



Kirk Funeral Home









