Douglas Fenderson
Sioux Falls - Douglas Dean Fenderson, age 77 of Sioux Falls, passed away at Palisade Healthcare Center in Garretson, South Dakota on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation to follow the service until 12:00 PM.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Jean Fenderson; sons, Mark Fenderson and John (Jill) Fenderson; two grandchildren, Joseph (Brittany) Fenderson and Jadalyn Dean Fenderson.
Douglas Dean Fenderson was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and John 'Jack' Henry Fenderson and his Brother Robert.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020