Douglas Garrett
Sioux Falls - Douglas "Doug" Taylor Garrett, 61, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM. His funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his two sons, Rob (Lynette) Garrett, Aurora, CO and Kevin Garrett of Apple Valley CA; two sisters, Sally White of Omaha, NE and Alice Anderson-Moskus, Sierra Vista, AZ; three nephews, Brad (Katie) White, Chris (Kristi) White and Brian Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marilyn Garrett.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019