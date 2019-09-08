Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Douglas Garrett


1957 - 2019
Douglas Garrett Obituary
Douglas Garrett

Sioux Falls - Douglas "Doug" Taylor Garrett, 61, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM. His funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the funeral home.

Grateful for having shared his life are his two sons, Rob (Lynette) Garrett, Aurora, CO and Kevin Garrett of Apple Valley CA; two sisters, Sally White of Omaha, NE and Alice Anderson-Moskus, Sierra Vista, AZ; three nephews, Brad (Katie) White, Chris (Kristi) White and Brian Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marilyn Garrett.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
