Douglas Kent Fenner
Iroquois - Douglas Kent Fenner, age 54, of Iroquois, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls surrounded by his family from a Glioblastoma brain tumor which was diagnosed in March of 2018.
His Memorial Service will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Huron. Visitation with the family present will be from 3-5 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron; or one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. A Time of Sharing will begin at 5 PM on Sunday, April 7, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com
Doug was born on October 9, 1964 in Huron, South Dakota to Wendell and Bonnie (Walters) Fenner. Doug graduated from Iroquois High School in 1982 and Northern State University in 1984 with an Associate's Degree.
He followed the wheat harvest for several years as a custom harvester until his dad's death in March of 1991 when he took over the family farm south of Iroquois.
On February 2, 2002, he married Amy Nielsen in Jamaica. Doug loved to hear stories. It wasn't uncommon to hear him say "Tell me a story!" He was also very passionate about farming, especially during harvest season when he got to reap the fruits of his labor.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife Amy of Iroquois; mother Bonnie of Huron; sisters Rhonda (Ken Dissing) Towlerton and Donna (Dr. Lee) Mabee, all of Sioux Falls; nieces and nephews, Braden (Amanda) Towlerton of Iroquois; Alexis (Brent) Fredin of Sioux Falls; Cort Eidem of San Francisco, CA; Britni (Thom) Bridge of Helena, MT; and his great-nephew, Brian Douglas Towlerton. He is also survived by his in-laws, Eudale and Helen Nielsen of Huron along with the rest of Amy's extended family, his beloved dog Wilson and many close friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father and both sets of grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beadle County Humane Society, Avera Dougherty Hospice House, or a .
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 30, 2019