Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Douglas Koch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas "Doug" Koch


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas "Doug" Koch Obituary
Douglas "Doug" Koch

Sioux Falls, SD - Douglas "Doug" Koch, 89, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Southridge Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. with a short prayer service and time of sharing from 4:30-5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Burial will be in Mitchell, SD at Graceland Cemetery following the funeral and luncheon at the church.

Doug is survived by his 8 children, Richard (Judy) Koch, Mark (Jane) Koch, Cynthia Francis, Constance Klinkhammer-Berg, Cathleen Zepeda, Mike (Barb) Koch, Randy (Vickie) Koch, Carrie Vilhauer. 27 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, brother, Dayton Koch, one nephew David Koch and one niece Melissa Koch-Metz.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now