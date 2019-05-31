|
|
Douglas "Doug" Koch
Sioux Falls, SD - Douglas "Doug" Koch, 89, passed away on May 29, 2019 at Southridge Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3:00-4:30 p.m. with a short prayer service and time of sharing from 4:30-5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Burial will be in Mitchell, SD at Graceland Cemetery following the funeral and luncheon at the church.
Doug is survived by his 8 children, Richard (Judy) Koch, Mark (Jane) Koch, Cynthia Francis, Constance Klinkhammer-Berg, Cathleen Zepeda, Mike (Barb) Koch, Randy (Vickie) Koch, Carrie Vilhauer. 27 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, brother, Dayton Koch, one nephew David Koch and one niece Melissa Koch-Metz.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 31, 2019