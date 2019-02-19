Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
East Side Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas M. Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas M. Wilson Obituary
Douglas M. Wilson

Sioux Falls - Douglas M. Wilson, 74, passed away Sun., Feb. 17, 2019. His funeral service will be 1 PM Thur., Feb. 21 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Feb. 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 2 sons, David Wilson, Cambridge, MN, Dana Wilson, Sioux Falls; a brother, Dean (Jean) Wilson; and many other relatives and friends. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.