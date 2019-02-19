|
|
Douglas M. Wilson
Sioux Falls - Douglas M. Wilson, 74, passed away Sun., Feb. 17, 2019. His funeral service will be 1 PM Thur., Feb. 21 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Feb. 20 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 2 sons, David Wilson, Cambridge, MN, Dana Wilson, Sioux Falls; a brother, Dean (Jean) Wilson; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 19, 2019