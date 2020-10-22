Douglas Raysby
Sioux Falls - Douglas Raysby, 57, of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Public visitation, with the family present, will be Sunday, Oct. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Public graveside services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at the Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Geddes, SD. The family requests face masks and social distancing at both events. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com