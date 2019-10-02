|
Doyle Toering
Sioux Falls - Doyle Toering, 42, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Doyle is survived by his mother, Rose of Sioux Falls; sister, Sheila (Justin) Strobel of Hurley, SD; brother, Kyle Toering of Waterloo, IA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019