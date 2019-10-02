Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Toering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Toering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doyle Toering Obituary
Doyle Toering

Sioux Falls - Doyle Toering, 42, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday, September 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Doyle is survived by his mother, Rose of Sioux Falls; sister, Sheila (Justin) Strobel of Hurley, SD; brother, Kyle Toering of Waterloo, IA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now