Doyle YoungBrandon - Doyle Young, 72, of Brandon, SD, died in the loving arms of his wife and surrounded by his children on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.Doyle Clyde Young was born November 28, 1947 at Avon, SD. He moved with his family to Lucas and Burke, SD where he received his education, graduating from Burke High School in 1966.On June 30, 1968 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Barbara Rose Rueb at Tyndall, SD.Doyle had a wide career in the Medical field as a Lab Technologist and Radiology Technologist while in Gregory, SD. He furthered his career through schooling at Mitchell Vo-tech, where he graduated in the top 3 of his class, and Dakota Wesleyan University. He was blessed with a long career as a Nurse serving Veterans at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Throughout his Medical career he made a difference in many lives. He was able to share his talents while serving in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves.Doyle was a member of the Brandon Valley Baptist Church in Brandon, SD.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara, of Brandon, SD; his children and 6 grandchildren, Darin (Marcia) Young, their children Alaina, Gavin, Hailey, Zachary, of Sioux Falls, SD; Cassandra (Todd) Gardner and their children Brooke (Taylor) Clymer and Ian Gardner of Greeley, CO. He is also survived by his brothers, Weary Young of Burke, SD and Boyt (Theresa) Young of Hamill, SD. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, Darrel and Helen Young; his daughter, Dorisa Young; a brother, Dwight Young and a sister-in-law, Sandy Young.Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Monday at Faith United Church in Brandon, SD. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at the Tyndall Cemetery, Tyndall, SD. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue in Sioux Falls, SD.All persons attending the visitation and the funeral ceremony are required to wear masks and to practice social distancing protocols.