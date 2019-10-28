|
D.R. "Russ" Buehler
Sioux Falls - Russ Buehler was born on February 3rd 1928 at Pocatello, Idaho to Richard and Della Buehler. He died on Oct 27, 2019 at Sioux Falls.
Russ attended schools at Pocatello. In October of 1943, at age 15, he entered the US Navy serving aboard ships in the South Pacific and Alaska. Two months after his 18th birthday, the Navy honorably discharged him in April of 1946.
Russ began a career in the farm equipment field beginning in 1947 with Allis Chalmers. He moved his family many times including Montana, Wyoming, California and South Dakota. He moved to South Dakota in 1962 to begin his 29-year career with New Holland Machine Company from which he retired in 1991.
He married JoAnn Wheeldon in Pocatello in 1947. By Sept 1952, they had three children; John Russell, Barry Richard and Robert Jay.
He married Phyllis Senska of Forestburg in 1987 at Sioux Falls. Upon retirement, they purchased a winter home in Tucson and spent the winters there from 1992 to 2013.
During 40 years of marriage, Russ and JoAnn enjoyed the small-town atmosphere Brookings offered to raise their three boys. They owned & operated the Charm Beauty Salon, were members of the Elks Club, The Country Club, Bridge Club and traveled around the state supporting the Brooking High sporting teams; football, basketball & baseball. They both enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing.
During 30 years of marriage, Russ and Phyllis were Snow Birds from Sioux Falls, wintering in Tucson and traveled extensively.
Russ is survived by his three children, Jack, Barry & Bob and Phyllis' children Wanda (Dale) Swenson, Gwen Senska, Cullen Senska, Neil (Jeri) Senska
Remembrance services will be held at Dow Rummel Village Halladay-Peterson Chapel at 10:30 AM on Thursday Oct 31, 2019. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019