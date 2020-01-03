|
|
Duane (Dewey) Dalton
Duane (Dewey) Dalton, 56, died Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in the Doughtery Hospice House at Sioux Falls.
Visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-7PM with a Liturgical Wake service beginning at 6:30PM all in the Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD.
A funeral Mass on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11AM in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Following a luncheon, burial will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Most of his career was spent as an insurance claims adjuster, where he supported claimants and insurance carriers in processing workers compensation and other insurance claims.
Duane married Angela Geary on April 12, 1986.
Survivors include wife, Angela; sons Justin Dalton, Sioux Falls, SD; Kelly Dalton, Huntington Beach, CA; Nathan Dalton, New York, NY; daughter Caitlin Dalton, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers Marlin (Barb) Dalton, Amherst, NH; Ken (Marilynn) Dalton, Littleton, CO; Lowell (Barb) Dalton, Clark, SD; sisters Sharon (Quenton) Sonnenfeld, Golden, CO; Carol (Jerry) Hanten, Webster, SD; Donna (Steve) Johnson, Watertown, SD and nieces, nephews, aunts.
Memorials would be appreciated in his memory, in lieu of flowers, to the family.
Funeral arrangements are with the Furness Funeral Home at Clark where there is an on-line registry at www.furnessfuneralhome.com, with the Miller Funeral Home - Southside Chapel assisting.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020