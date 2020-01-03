Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Liturgy
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane (Dewey) Dalton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane (Dewey) Dalton Obituary
Duane (Dewey) Dalton

Duane (Dewey) Dalton, 56, died Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in the Doughtery Hospice House at Sioux Falls.

Visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-7PM with a Liturgical Wake service beginning at 6:30PM all in the Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD.

A funeral Mass on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11AM in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Following a luncheon, burial will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

Most of his career was spent as an insurance claims adjuster, where he supported claimants and insurance carriers in processing workers compensation and other insurance claims.

Duane married Angela Geary on April 12, 1986.

Survivors include wife, Angela; sons Justin Dalton, Sioux Falls, SD; Kelly Dalton, Huntington Beach, CA; Nathan Dalton, New York, NY; daughter Caitlin Dalton, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers Marlin (Barb) Dalton, Amherst, NH; Ken (Marilynn) Dalton, Littleton, CO; Lowell (Barb) Dalton, Clark, SD; sisters Sharon (Quenton) Sonnenfeld, Golden, CO; Carol (Jerry) Hanten, Webster, SD; Donna (Steve) Johnson, Watertown, SD and nieces, nephews, aunts.

Memorials would be appreciated in his memory, in lieu of flowers, to the family.

Funeral arrangements are with the Furness Funeral Home at Clark where there is an on-line registry at www.furnessfuneralhome.com, with the Miller Funeral Home - Southside Chapel assisting.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -