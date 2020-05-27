Duane Eckman



Duane Eckman 83 passed away May 20, 2020 In McAllen, TX. He was born in McIntosh county, N.D., to Edward and Emma Eckman. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a building contractor in the Aberdeen, S.D. area for many years. After retiring he enjoyed several winters in the Rio Grande, TX area. He is survived by his wife Roberta, son Edward Eckman, Sioux Falls, SD, three daughters Robin Eckman, Cooperstown, N.D., Melanie McIaLwain (Dean), Spokane, WA, Tina Brosz (Paul), Rapid City, S.D., six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in infancy. Private burial at a later will be at the Wishek,N.D. Cemetery









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store