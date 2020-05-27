Duane Eckman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Eckman

Duane Eckman 83 passed away May 20, 2020 In McAllen, TX. He was born in McIntosh county, N.D., to Edward and Emma Eckman. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a building contractor in the Aberdeen, S.D. area for many years. After retiring he enjoyed several winters in the Rio Grande, TX area. He is survived by his wife Roberta, son Edward Eckman, Sioux Falls, SD, three daughters Robin Eckman, Cooperstown, N.D., Melanie McIaLwain (Dean), Spokane, WA, Tina Brosz (Paul), Rapid City, S.D., six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister in infancy. Private burial at a later will be at the Wishek,N.D. Cemetery




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved