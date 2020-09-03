Duane Guy Bailey
Duane Guy Bailey was born June 18, 1926, in Osmond, NE, to Guy and Eva (Elsberry) Bailey. Duane was employed with J.I. Case Company for forty-three years, when he retired in 1988.
Duane served in the US Navy Air Corp during WWII. He was very proud of his service to his country. He was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead, MN, and was very active in the church, serving in many areas.
Duane married Doris Broadbent in 1946. They had two daughters. Duane then married Doris Anderson Bradshaw in 1954 and had another daughter. With the addition of four step-daughters, they had seven daughters.
Duane died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Villa Maria, Fargo, ND, at ninety-four years of age.
Duane is survived by his two daughters, Becky Bailey Satter of Hermiston, OR, and Judy (Robert) Videen of Moorhead; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a good friend, Fern Softing.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Broadbent Donahue; his wife, Doris Bailey; two daughters, Sandra Baily Christianson and Kathleen Allen; three step-daughters, Patricia Plesnicar, Sheila Faz, and Joyce Bradshaw; one grandson, Todd Bradshaw; one granddaughter, Barbara Videen; one great-grandson, Michael Plesnicar; siblings, Ray Bailey and Bonajean Schutz; and his parents.
There will be a graveside service, with military honors, Friday, September 18, 2020, at 2:30 PM, in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Moorhead.
Arrangements by Korsmo Funeral Service, Moorhead.
