Ellsworth Funeral Home Inc
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2221
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home Inc
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home Inc
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Nunda, SD
1950 - 2020
Duane Hyland Obituary
Duane Hyland

Madison, SD - Duane (Dewey) Stanley Hyland, age 69, passed away February 18, 2020 at Madison Regional Hospital surrounded by his loved ones after a brave, 9 year battle with multiple myeloma. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church at Nunda. Burial will follow at Prairie Queen Cemetery rural Nunda. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7.

Duane is survived by his wife Barb; four sons, Rob (Nannette (Smith), their children Kira and Kacy; Ryan (Ann (Garry), their children, Caileb, River, and Peyton; Russell (Leslie (Corbin), their children, Avery, Bryer, and Corbyn; Riley (Lindsey(Lewis) their child, Maggie Jo; two sisters, Bonnie (Roger) Olson and Connie (Mike) Kearin. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
