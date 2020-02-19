|
Duane Hyland
Madison, SD - Duane (Dewey) Stanley Hyland, age 69, passed away February 18, 2020 at Madison Regional Hospital surrounded by his loved ones after a brave, 9 year battle with multiple myeloma. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church at Nunda. Burial will follow at Prairie Queen Cemetery rural Nunda. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7.
Duane is survived by his wife Barb; four sons, Rob (Nannette (Smith), their children Kira and Kacy; Ryan (Ann (Garry), their children, Caileb, River, and Peyton; Russell (Leslie (Corbin), their children, Avery, Bryer, and Corbyn; Riley (Lindsey(Lewis) their child, Maggie Jo; two sisters, Bonnie (Roger) Olson and Connie (Mike) Kearin. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020