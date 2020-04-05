|
|
Duane Kappenman
Montrose - Duane Kappenman of Montrose, South Dakota passed peacefully away at age 83 on 1 April 2020.
Duane Joseph Kappenman was born on 30 October 1936 the last of five boys and a twin in his parents' home north of Montrose, South Dakota. He attended Orland High School and graduated in 1955. He then went into the family business - farming. Duane met and married Mary Joyce Weber of Salem on 3 September 1960.
Duane served honorably in the South Dakota Army National Guard from 1953 to 1963. Even as he raised a family as a farmer Duane loved music and had a natural musical ear that enabled him to play any instrument without sheet music. His wife and children fondly remember all the Sunday mornings he played his accordion and piano as the family prepared for Mass. All who knew Duane remember he was quick to smile, laugh, and his generosity to both people and animals. He was a long time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and performed many deeds in service to his faith.
In the early 1970s Duane got into the trucking business. Later he and Joyce started Kapp Lines trucking company based from Montrose. Although with humble beginnings Kapp Lines grew and shrank with the times but it served the local elevator and several businesses ably until their retirement in October of last year.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Joyce Weber Kappenman, along with their four children, Jeff(Bev) Kappenman of Madison Alabama, Russ(Lisa) Kappenman of St. Paul Minnesota, Joan(Todd) Magnuson of Sioux Falls, and Janet(Dan) Cecil of Brookings. His two remaining brothers Keith and twin Dennis. Along with many cousins, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Madeline Kappenman and two brothers Robert and Jerry.
Due to the on-going gathering limitations there will not be a public wake or funeral. There will be a celebration of life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made to the . We deeply appreciate all those who have reached out to the family expressing sympathy or to share memories of Kappy - he will be greatly missed. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020