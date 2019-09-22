|
Duane Leonard Greenfield
Sioux Falls - Duane Leonard Greenfield died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on September 17, 2019. Duane was born in Lennox, SD on June 2, 1918 to Maude and Ludwig Greenfield. Duane attended school in Lennox and was involved in many activities including choir, FFA, debate and band. In his senior year he earned his Eagle Scout badge. It was presented to him at a ceremony at the Sioux Falls Coliseum by his mother. He entered Sioux Falls College for pre-med. Duane participated in basketball and was homecoming "King" among many other activities. After attending medical school in Maryland, Duane served as a flight surgeon stationed in Germany. Following the war, he returned to Chicago to complete his residency. It was here he met and married Mary Louise Higgins. Together they made their home in Sioux Falls, SD for the next 65 years. Duane had a private practice in Urology for 34 years. Duane led an adventurous life with his family and friends. From hunting doves in Mexico, jaguar hunting in Belize, deep-sea fishing, to operating several fishing camps in Canada, Duane shared the love of the outdoors with his family. After retirement Duane and Mary Lou enjoyed traveling. Together they explored Europe, Africa and the Galapagos. Summers they enjoyed fishing at their cabin in Canada.Duane so loved his family and inspired them to live their lives with honor, respect and a sense of humor. Grateful for sharing his life are his six children: Gary Greenfield (Jolynn) Sedona, AZ; Sandra Greenfield, Harrisburg SD; Julie Sathre (Donald) Sioux Falls, SD; Mark Greenfield (Jacqueline) Eudora, KS; Glen Greenfield (Kari) Sioux Falls, SD; James Greenfield (Melissa) St. Petersburg, FL. Fourteen grandchildren: Graham and Gabriel Greenfield; Sky, Julianne and Aurora Goltz; Elizabeth Meeks; Aarika Menees, Allison, James and Blake Greenfield; Philip and Rebecca Greenfield; Olivia and Evan Greenfield. Six great-grandchildren: Tiana, Bianca, Jerzey, Amelia, Jace and Isaiah. Brother-in-law Robert Brennan and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Louise Greenfield; his father and mother; sisters Marion, Sanna, and Luella; brothers Arthur, Lloyd and Russell. Private services were held September 21, 2019 in Lennox, SD. Memorials can be directed to the Lennox Chapter Boy Scouts. Dindot-Klusmann Fuaneral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
