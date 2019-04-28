Services
Duane LeRoy Addison, age 88, of Minneapolis, died on April 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Virtis and Frances Addison, and his sister. He received degrees from the University of Minnesota, Luther Seminary, and his PhD from Yale University. An ordained minister, he served at the University of Iowa 1963-67. Dr. Addison was a religion professor at Augustana University 1967-93 and at Augsburg University in Mpls. after retirement. Survived by spouse Carol Alberts 1960-92, and spouse Eva (Erickson) 1992 until his death. Also survived by his brother, Curtis (Joyce) Addison; children, Richard (Michele) Addison-Wood, Roy (Lauretta) Addison, and Linnea (Steve) Fonnest and 1 grandchild; also by 3 stepchildren and 4 step-grandchildren. Memorial service Saturday, May 11 at 1:00 pm at Nativity Lutheran Church, 3312 Silver Lake Road NE, St. Anthony, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
