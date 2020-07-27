Duane Roman Lindner
Ankeny - Duane Roman Lindner, age 84, of Ankeny passed away July 22, 2020
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd).
Duane was born April 27, 1936 in Watertown, South Dakota. He attended school in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School with the 1954 graduating class.
He married Judith Lunbom July 28, 1962 in Watertown, SD at the Immaculate Conception Church, and they were married for just over 56 years. To this union, a son, Timothy David Lindner was born.
The family moved to Hutchinson, Minnesota and lived there for a short while. They then moved to Dell Rapids, SD where Duane began his career at Modern Press CCL Label in Sioux Falls, SD. He worked there for 38 years and retired at the age of 68.
Duane and Judy moved to Ankeny, Iowa in 2017 to be closer to their son, Tim, and granddaughters, Emily and Sydney.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; brothers, Gene and Roman; and sister, Joanie.
He is survived by his son, Tim; granddaughters, Emily and Sydney; and sister-in-law, Patricia.
