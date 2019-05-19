|
Duane Vis Krediet
Mesa - Duane Vis Krediet, 84, of Mesa Arizona, passed away April 20, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Bunker Funeral Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85213. Burial of the ashes will be scheduled later this summer in SD.
Duane was born June 3, 1934 to Jacob and Margaret (Vis) Krediet in Harrison, SD. He graduated from Corsica High School and later married Evelyn Janis Dickson, a Registered Nurse and his high school sweetheart.
Duane and Jan began their life together in Sioux Falls, SD. Duane worked in Sales and Purchasing for John Morrell & Co for 33 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed music and sang tenor in church choirs.
Jan and Duane shared a love for the outdoors, camping, boating, bicycling and trips in the RV. After retirement, they relocated to Mesa Arizona.
Duane is survived by his wife Jan. They were married 63 years, 3 children, David (Sandy), Mary (Stan) Triplett and Beth (Tom) McMillian and 6 grandchildren, Kyle, Cory, Craig, Katie, Emma and Julia.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019