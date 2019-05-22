|
|
Dwayne Anderson
Sioux Falls - Dwayne Anderson age 85 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Prince of Peace. Family will greet friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Monday, May 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church, East Wall Lake, rural Hartford, SD. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Tuesday May 28, at the church. With some of the family unable to attend the first service a second service will be 3:00 pm Monday July 1, at the church with burial in the churchyard cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Mary, Sioux Falls; his children, Michael Anderson, Hartford, SD, Mark (Kris) Anderson, Colton, SD, Marcia (Michael) Jensen, Peoria, AZ, Marlo Anderson and his friend Karen, Hartford, SD, Melanee (Jerry) Cleveland, Bismarck, ND; his step-children, Gary (Julie) Zitterich, Robert and Dorene Zitterich, all of Sioux Falls; daughter in law, Sonja Zitterich, Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Gale (Avis) Anderson, Pierre, SD, and William (Janice) Wilson, Renner, SD, sister in-law Patty Wilson, and his sisters Raelene Wilson, Des Moines, IA, and Juanita Rhodd, Hill City, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His parents, first wife Lila Mae, brother Donald Wilson and sister Jackie Wilson, and a step-son, Chuck Zitterich, preceded him in death.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 22, 2019