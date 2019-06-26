|
|
Dwayne Anderson
Hartford - Dwayne Anderson age 85 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Prince of Peace. Due to the fact that some family and friends were not able to attend the first service; a second memorial service and committal will be 3:00 pm Monday July 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church East Wall Lake, SD, burial in the churchyard cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 26, 2019