Dwayne Atkins
Tea - Dwayne Atkins, 85, of Tea, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his home under hospice care. Public visitation, due to health concerns, without the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Private family services will be held at a later date at St. Nicolas Catholic Church, Tea. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Nicholas Youth Group are preferred.
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com