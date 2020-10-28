1/
Dwayne Atkins
Dwayne Atkins

Tea - Dwayne Atkins, 85, of Tea, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his home under hospice care. Public visitation, due to health concerns, without the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Private family services will be held at a later date at St. Nicolas Catholic Church, Tea. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Nicholas Youth Group are preferred.

Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
