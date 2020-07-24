Dwayne Bernard Fox
Dwayne Bernard Fox, 84, passed away on July 20, 2020 at home in Mesa, AZ with his daughter by his side, due to complications from Covid-1.
Born in Watertown, South Dakota to Fred and Renelda Fox on January 28, 1936, the oldest of 8 children. Growing up Dwayne enjoyed helping out at his grandparents' family farm in Kranzburg, S.D. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. He pitched for the Watertown Baseball Team where his pitching abilities caught the attention of scouts.
He wanted to travel the world so he joined the U.S. Army in 1956, and was stationed in Paris, France for 2 years. In 1962, Dwayne traveled to Pasco WA with his friend Bob Hansen looking for employment where he met the love of his life Winnie McKinney. They knew each other a short time and married on June 23, 1962. Dwayne moved his family to Sioux Falls, S.D. in 1971, and began his career at Kelo Land Television selling TV advertising. He was top salesman every year for 28 years. Dwayne and Winnie enjoyed doing many things together including spending time in the kitchen and traveling abroad.
Dwayne was a family man. A man of character who always looked for the positive in every situation. He was a humble man who led by example. He worked hard and enjoyed providing for his family. Both personally and professionally, Dwayne achieved success. He will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Winnie Fox, brothers Roger Fox and Paul Fox, his son Jerald Fox and grandson Geoffrey Fox. Survived by sisters Judy Eng of Minneapolis,
Julie Fox of Watertown, S.D. and brothers Tony Fox of Chandler, AZ, Rick Fox and Loren Halling of Watertown. His 3 children, Robert Fox Sioux Falls, S.D., Pamela Fox, Mesa, AZ and Michael Fox Palm Springs, CA. His 4 Grandchildren, Shanna Gray of Brandon, S.D., Michael Fox of Pierre S.D., Andrea Fox of Brookings, S.D. and Jacob Fox of Harrisburg, S.D. and 4 Great Grandchildren, Jamison Lawrence of Sioux Falls, S.D and Bradley Lawrence of Minneapolis, MN and Noah and Micah Fox of Harrisburg, S.D.,
A Celebration of Life will be held on August, 2nd, at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, AZ from 1 - 4:00 PM. Burial at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on August 3rd at 11:00 am.
The family requests any donations be made to your local senior center. To send condolences to the family please visit www.SunlandMemorial.com