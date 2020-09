Dwayne DammBridgewater - Dwayne Douglas Damm, 77, of Bridgewater, SD died September 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Visitation with family present will be from 6:30-8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. There will be a private family funeral and burial. All are invited to a time of fellowship on Thursday, October 1 at 2:00 pm at the Bridgewater Fire Hall. www.kinzleyfh.com