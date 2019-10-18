|
|
Dr. Dwayne Ollerich
Dwayne A. Ollerich, 84, Leawood, KS, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Menorah Hospital from an upper GI bleed and Alzheimer's Disease. Graveside services will be October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hartford, South Dakota Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial was held previously. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeanne's Wacky Auction, 7201 Maple St., Prairie Village, KS, 66204 or The Learning Club, 2225 Troup Ave., Kansas City, KS, 66104.
Dwayne attended a country grade school in South Dakota sometimes riding his horse to school or with his dog, Pal, trailing along. His grandma would put hot baked potatoes in his mittens on cold days to keep him warm and then he would eat the potato for lunch.
Dwayne is an alumni of Hartford High School (1948-1952) where he excelled in basketball. Even though his career brought him far from Hartford, he always fondly remembered his fellow basketball teammates and friends.
Dwayne began his adult life farming the prairie and running a dairy farm. He soon realized he wanted a different life for himself. His education became a priority.
He graduated from Augustana College in 1960, after which he pursued a career in medicine, continuing his education at the University of North Dakota, where he received his Ph.D. in Anatomy. He furthered his education doing his postdoctoral work at he University of Alberta in Canada where he was an assistant professor of anatomy.
Dwayne eventually returned to University of North Dakota School of Medicine as assistant professor of anatomy. Later becoming professor and chairperson of anatomy and finally associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Research Affairs, professor of anatomy and cell biology. During this time Dwayne experienced his first look into an electron microscope. He forever cherished that opportunity and would spend hours doing research projects using the amazing microscope. He published many articles related to research during his tenure in North Dakota.
From North Dakota he accepted an offer from the University of Kansas School of Medicine taking the position of Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology. He retired from UKSM in 2002.
Retirement for Dwayne meant a chance at another career. He became certified as an alcoholism/drug addiction counselor and used that credential to work with minimum security prisoners through the State of Kansas until he retired once again in 2009. When Dwayne wasn't working, he enjoyed painting in various mediums, photography, golf, writing poetry, gardening, hunting and fishing. Yes, it seems he was constantly involved in various hobbies. His true love of nature enabled him to converse with birds.
Dwayne loved his family and never closed his door to their needs. He was incredibly kind yet extremely strong. He most enjoyed family gatherings and spending weeks at his cabin in Minnesota, especially when sons or grandsons could join him. The warmth of Dwayne and his heart of gold attitude cannot be stated in a mere few words. It would require a book to speak of his goodness. Needless to say he led a rich full life.
Dr. Ollerich had the following Fellowships in North Dakota: National Defense Act and NIH Predoctoral Terminal,and in Canada: NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship.
His honors include: Golden Apple Award, Outstanding Professor, 1970, from the Student American Medical Association, Student Picture Award, 1974, from the Second Year Medical Students, among many others.
His professional affiliations were many and included: American Association of Anatomists, Association of Anatomy Chairmen, American Society for Cell Biology, North Dakota Academy of Science Sigma Xi, Association of American Medical Colleges Group of Medical Education, Central Group on Medical Education, Central Group on Student Affairs Dwayne's involvement in service experiences are too numerous to list. Some on the national level, state, university and school level. He served as President of the North Dakota Neuroscience Foundation from 1987-1989.
Dr. Dwayne Ollerich was born June 30, 1934 in Hartfod, South Dakota, to parents Minnie and August Ollerich. He was preceded in death by: a son, Jeffery Ollerich; his parents; and his grandparents who raised him. He is survived by: his wife of 16 years, Renee Ollerich; his daughter Mary Sue Ollerich; sons Daniel Ollerich and David Alphson; grandchildren: Zachary, Tiffany, Adrian, Jeff, Gabrielle and Calista; as well as many great grandchildren and extended family. Arrangements were made with McGilley State Line Chapel, Kansas City, MO. (816-942-6180).
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019