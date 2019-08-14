|
|
E. Duane Harder
Sioux Falls - Elsworth Duane Harder, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, and Aberdeen, SD, and a longtime resident of Sioux Falls, died August 6, 2019. Duane worked for the Small Business Administration and was active in Kiwanis and the Sioux Empire Kennel Club.
Duane is survived by his wife, Joyce (Jo) Harder, his seven children and two stepchildren and their spouses, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Sioux Falls on Saturday, August 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel (6200 W. 41st St). The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Duane would love it if you would tell a corny joke and make someone laugh.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 14, 2019